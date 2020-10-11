Derek Carr: I’m going to enjoy this one

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that the Raiders have to start winning some games against the Chiefs if they want to say they’re part of a rivalry in the AFC West.

One game may not represent a sea change, but the Raiders got the result that Carr was looking for on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-32 in Arrowhead Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak against Kansas City. It’s also the first time that the Raiders have beaten the Chiefs on the road since 2012.

“I’ve taken a lot of sad walks up that ramp, but not today,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Carr was 22-of-31 for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win. One of the touchdowns was the first of rookie wideout Henry Ruggs‘ NFL career and the Raiders will be hoping those will also be coming more frequently in the future.

