Derek Carr is the losingest quarterback since… David Carr

Derek Carr has had a rough six years with the Oakland Raiders. With the exception of a 12-win 2016 campaign, Carr has led a losing team every season.

And because he has started since Day One and only missed two games, that has left Carr with a lot of games to lose. In fact, his 55 losses are the second-most games lost by a quarterback through his first six seasons.

The only quarterback with more losses? His brother David.

The Carrs were is bad circumstances

The Carr brothers share this ignominious honor for several reasons, two of which are out of their control.

First, they were both drafted by bad teams. David went first overall to the Houston Texans in their inaugural draft, which left them severely undermanned. Derek’s Raiders weren't quite the worst team in the league, but they had the fifth-worst record when they swiped him up in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Second, the teams needed each Carr to play right away. Carr has shown remarkable durability during his career, and only three quarterbacks played more games than him through their first three seasons: Joe Flacco, Peyton Manning, and Russell Wilson.

David, meanwhile, immediately became the face of the Texans and was forced into action. They were so bad that he was able to become the losingest quarterback despite only starting four games in his sixth season as a backup for the Carolina Panthers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has 55 losses in his first six seasons, second only to his brother David. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

How bad have the Carrs been?

Of course, players don’t just lose 50-plus games in six seasons without being a little bad. More than in almost any other sport, a good player at quarterback can single-handedly turn around a franchise.

Among the 70 quarterbacks with at least 64 starts through their first four seasons, Derek's 6.86 yards per attempt ranks 41st, while David's 6.36 mark ranks 65th. However, David’s other numbers are significantly worse than Derek’s, sometimes historically so.

Of that group, David's 2.8 percent touchdown rate ranks dead last. Only two players took more than his 262 sacks. Derek also has a strong passer rating (91.5, 7th) in general, even compared to his older brother (74.4, 50th).

