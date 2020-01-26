Out of a possible 96 starts since being drafted by the Raiders in 2014, quarterback Derek Carr has been under center for 94 of them.

But after a disappointing 7-9 season, many Raiders fans have clamored for a change at the game's most important position.

Carr, however, hasn't paid the rumors or social media fodder too much attention.

"But I'll say it this way," Carr said (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez). "I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out -- until I'm done."

The 28-year-old had a career year in 2019, setting career-highs in passing yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9), and quarterback rating (100.8).

But coach Jon Gruden grew frustrated with Carr's inability to throw the ball downfield consistently, and some potential free agent quarterbacks reportedly have caught the Raiders' eye.

As the team re-brands and moves into its new home in Sin City, some believe the team will bring on a new starting signal-caller to usher in the Las Vegas Raiders era.

Just don't count Carr among them.

Derek Carr 'looking forward' to being QB in Raiders' Las Vegas opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area