Derek Carr looking to get his first career win (and TD pass) against the Rams

Derek Carr has a lot to prove on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams — he’s 0-3 against them in his long NFL career, having never beaten the Rams during his time with the Raiders. Getting a win would be a big achievement for the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

And it’s been ugly. Carr has thrown seven interceptions to the Rams defense without scoring a single touchdown in three previous meetings. Here are his final stat lines:

2014 (lost 52-0): 24 of 39 (61.5%) for 173 yards, 2 interceptions, 3 sacks

2018: (lost 33-13): 29 of 40 (72.5%) for 303 yards, 3 interceptions, 1 sack

2022: (lost 17-16): 11 of 20 (55%) for 137 yards, 2 interceptions, 0 sacks

So Carr’s Raiders teams were outscored 102-29 in three meetings (including a pick-six thrown by Carr in 2018) with the Rams, which isn’t great. He’ll obviously need to play better for the Saints on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. With both teams’ playoff odds shrinking in a loss, Carr and his Saints teammates have a very narrow margin for error. Let’s hope their recent success translates.

