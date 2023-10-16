Derek Carr would have been limited in practice Monday

The Saints released a lengthy injury report to open their short window of preparation for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.

It includes quarterback Derek Carr, who is listed with a chest issue in addition to the right shoulder injury he's been dealing with in recent weeks. Carr was a full participant in practice all of last week, but the Saints estimated that he would have been limited on Monday.

The Saints only held a walkthrough and said linebacker Demario Davis, who played every defensive snap of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans, would not have practiced at all.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk suffered a concussion on Sunday and is unlikely to be able to play on a short week. Offensive linemen Landon Young (hip) and James Hurst (ankle) were also listed as out of practice Monday along with tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), wide receiver Chris Olave (toe), guard Andrus Peat (groin), and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) were listed as limited. Quarterback Jake Haener is returning from a six-game PED suspension and the fourth-round pick was listed as a full participant.