Derek Carr limited with back issue

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice.

It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to monitor this week. It marks his first appearance on the injury report this season.

Running back Josh Jacobs (foot), receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) also were limited Wednesday.

Receiver Davante Adams was one of four players who didn’t practice because of an illness. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive end Clelin Ferrell were the others.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back/ankle) also did not practice.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), receiver Mack Hollins (heel) and receiver DJ Turner (hamstring) were limited.

