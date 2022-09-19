The Raiders scored on all four of their first half possessions in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and they appeared to be in comfortable control of the game in the fourth quarter, but that proved to be a false front.

Arizona scored two touchdowns and two two-point conversions to send the game to overtime and the Cardinals won it 29-23 when cornerback Byron Murphy returned a Hunter Renfrow fumble for a 59-yard touchdown. After piling up 258 net yards in the first half, the Raiders only had 66 after the break and their only points in the second half came after a long pass interference penalty.

Plenty of people contributed to the collapse, but quarterback Derek Carr said that turning things around has to begin with him.

“We have to learn how to win,” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It starts with me. It always will.”

At 0-2, the Raiders will have to hope that the learning process is a quick one because they’ll find themselves with a lot of ground to make up if they can’t string a few wins together in the coming weeks.

Derek Carr: We have to learn how to win, it starts with me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk