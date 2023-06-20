Derek Carr leads the NFL in this surprising stat

This QB has led the most game-winning drives (28) since 2016. Who is new @Saints QB1, @DerekCarrQB? pic.twitter.com/rs9BmarXQz — NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2023

The Raiders haven’t won many games over the last decade, but don’t blame Derek Carr — he might be an exception to the rule that wins and losses aren’t necessarily quarterback stats.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carr’s clutch decision-making in late-game situations has been one of his greatest attributes. Since the 2016 season, no passer in the NFL has led more game-winning drives, per NFL Stats and Research. Carr led the NFL with four game-winning drives back in 2014, his second year in the league, and he followed it up with seven deciding drives a year later. He’s had three or more game-winning drives every season since 2018.

That could be big for a Saints team that struggled to close out wins in 2022. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton both had one game-winning drive each. When tied or trailing inside the final two minutes last year, Dalton dropped back to pass 18 times and completed 8 passes (44.4%) for 5 first-down conversions, also running for a first down on one play, but taking a sack on another. He earned a mulligan with his back and foot injuries, but in the same situations Winston completed 4 of his 8 pass attempts but converted a single first down and also took a sack.

Just last year Carr completed 16 of his 39 pass attempts in these situations, scoring 3 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions while taking 2 sacks. He converted 10 first downs as a passer and picked up another first down with his legs. In his career, Carr has completed 173 of his 308 pass attempts (56.2%) to convert 106 first downs and score 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, including 13 sacks. He’s also converted 6 first downs as a runner.

Hopefully he can continue to be effective when the Saints him most. If Carr can seal the deal in these must-win situations and be the quarterback New Orleans needs him to be — not just a game manager who can rest on a strong defense, but an asset who can lift up those around him — they just might go the distance and get back to the playoffs.

Advertisement

More 2023 season!

Where would the top remaining defensive free agents fit on Saints’ depth chart? Pete Prisco has controversial Saints picks in CBS Sports Top 100 list NFC South news roundup: Latest on Bryce Young, Panthers free agency rumors

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire