Will Derek Carr land with an NFC South rival?

While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets — who are linked to Aaron Rodgers — have made an impression. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for a veteran quarterback to challenge Kyle Trask for the starting job, but their salary cap situation will price them out of this year’s biggest names.

Derek Carr certainly falls into that category, but while the Bucs won’t be chasing him, that hasn’t stopped a pair of their NFC South rivals from doing so.

That said, it appears both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are falling behind in the race to land Carr, with the New York Jets emerging as the front-runners, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bucs are more likely to target economical options like Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield, and could also spend a late-round pick on more competition for Trask and whatever veteran they sign.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire