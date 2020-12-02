Derek Carr knows it's 'gut-check' time for Raiders after loss to Falcons

Carr knows it's 'gut-check' time for Raiders after rough loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Almost immediately after settling into his postgame media zoom conference after the Raiders embarrassing 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Derek Carr conjured up every bit of leadership he could muster and, in a blast befitting the arm sleeve he wears in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, he let the Raiders have it.

In doing so he drew a line in the sand that, depending on what side the Raiders operate on over the next five weeks, will set the tone for their playoff push.

“I didn’t think, personally, we had our best week of practice,” Carr said, expressing disappointment in how he and his teammates went about their business leading up to the Falcons game.

The Raiders’ quarterback pointed to the flat atmosphere he sensed throughout the practice facility. It was in stark contrast to the typically high-level focus and accountability a young, rebuilding team has established for itself this year.