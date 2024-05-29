Derek Carr-Klint Kubiak relationship labeled Saints’ biggest priority

Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra identified the biggest offseason priority for every NFC team, and his choice for the New Orleans Saints is easy to accept. Priorities ranged from navigating contract situations to accumulating talent. The Saints’ priority fell in the middle. Patra said getting Derek Carr on the same page as offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the one thing the Saints must do this offseason. Here’s his explanation:

After two years of hoping to replicate Sean Payton’s offense without the master, Dennis Allen finally moved on to a new offense. Kubiak brings tenets of the Shanahan scheme — dating back to the coaching days of Mike Shanahan and Klint’s father, Gary Kubiak — that should fit the Saints’ personnel well. Pre- and post-snap motions, outside zone runs and attacking the middle of the field all set up well for New Orleans’ weaponry. It’s a quarterback-friendly system, which bodes well for Carr, but it’s not a given that the veteran will thrive. He struggled last season amid injuries and inconsistent play. The hope is that Kubiak will smooth out those issues. It’s a massive year for everyone involved in New Orleans. From Allen to Carr and on down. Another season without a playoff berth in a winnable division could be followed by major changes within the franchise. They’re banking on Kubiak turning around an offense that hasn’t found a groove since Drew Brees retired.

It’s hard to disagree with Patra here. It wasn’t the only problem in 2023, but a better season from Carr likely would have resulted in a playoff appearance last year. Offensive struggles often extended into the third and sometimes fourth quarter. It forced New Orleans into catch up mode too frequently. Kubiak’s offense is supposed to solve that problem.

There’s a stigma of Carr struggling in the first year of a new system. The Kubiak/ Shanahan system is notoriously quarterback friendly, however. If Carr grasps this offense quickly, the Saints playoff chances skyrocket. The Saints knew they needed a change from Pete Carmichael this offseason. It was a necessary move that hopefully pays dividends in the upcoming year.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire