Derek Carr, Juwan Johnson competing in a national cornhole tournament

The American Cornhole League is hosting their fifth annual Superhole event, with the qualifying round of the tournament taking place in New Orleans. Not only is it in the city, Saints starters Derek Carr and Juwan Johnson are participating as well. The incentive for victory starts with a $100,000 cash prize for winning it all.

Johnson and Carr aren’t partners, however. Each will be paired with an ACL pro and will compete against other NFL players. Johnson, paired with Frank Modlin, looks to take down Eric Kendricks. Meanwhile Carr, paired with Trevor Kuhfuss, looks to defeat former Saints first-round draft pick Brandin Cooks. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots also have players in the New Orleans qualifying round.

Going through withdrawals from seeing your Saints compete? This is the kind of event that could slightly scratch the itch leading up to the NFL draft. Seeing that it’s in New Orleans you could also call it a home game of sorts. Carr and Johnson’s Superhole qualifying round airs live Saturday, April 20 at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

