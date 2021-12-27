Derek Carr: We’re just finding ways to win

When the Raiders fell to 6-7 with a 48-9 loss to the Chiefs in Week 14, it looked like their playoff hopes were nothing more than a pipe dream but they’ve pushed the needle back in the other direction over the last week.

They got a last-second field goal to knock off a depleted Browns team 16-14 last Monday night and they edged the Broncos 17-13 on Sunday to move to 8-7 with a chance at making the playoffs by winning their final two games of the season. Neither victory was a work of art, but quarterback Derek Carr‘s focus was on the result rather than the route the Raiders took to get there.

“We’re just finding ways to win,” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “At the end of the day, I’ve been praying for moments like this. We find ways to win at the end of the year so we can just get in the tournament. That’s all we’re trying to do.”

The Raiders will be on the road in Indianapolis next weekend and they close with the Chargers, so finding ways to win will likely be more difficult than it has been the last two times they’ve taken the field. They still have a shot, though, and that’s about all they could ask for given how things looked at the start of the month.

