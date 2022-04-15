Derek Carr: Josh McDaniels has something for everybody in his playbook

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went through several offensive playbooks and play-callers early on in his career.

But things were more consistent over the last few years until Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation set off a chain of events that eventually led to Josh McDaniels becoming the team’s head coach in January.

Now entering his ninth season, Carr’s familiarizing himself with the Xs and Os of McDaniels’ playbook. Carr was asked at his Wednesday press conference how similar or different the new playbook is to what he was running before.

“‘Gru’ had so much. He had something for everybody, and I thought that was really cool. And so does Josh, he has something for everybody,” Carr said. “It’s going to take a lot of work for our guys to learn it. And we’ve already started that process, but usually with the teams that have the most success like he has had the last 20 years or so, there’s usually a good amount of volume there. But at the same time, he’s all about playing fast.

“And so, I’m excited. I really am excited. Obviously, it’s different. But the same amount of work is going to be required to get it done.”

With rookie Mac Jones at quarterback last year, the Patriots finished the season sixth in points scored and 15th in yards. Between Gruden and former offensive coordinator Greg Olson calling the plays for Las Vegas, the Raiders were 18th in scoring and 11th in yards gained in 2021.

