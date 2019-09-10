Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs carry Raiders to 24-16 victory over Broncos

Derek Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs added 113 yards of total offense and two touchdowns to carry the Oakland Raiders to a 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Raiders scored on their opening drive of the game and never looked back. Carr connected with Tyrell Williams for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 72-yard drive to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead. Josh Jacobs would make it a two-score game on a 2-yard touchdown late in the first half as Oakland took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Denver got on the board on their first drive of the second half with a 26-yard Brandon McManus field goal. However, DaeSean Hamilton dropped a touchdown catch that would have cut the lead to 14-10 late in the third quarter. Instead, the Broncos settled for another 26-yard McManus field goal to make it a 14-6 game.

Oakland would immediately respond with a 60-yard drive capped by Jacobs’ second touchdown run, a 4-yard carry, to extend the lead to 21-6.

Denver saw another drive inside the Raiders’ red zone come up short as Joe Flacco was sacked on a third-and-2 from the 14-yard line before electing to take a 39-yard McManus field goal with 8:39 remaining to make it 21-9.

Daniel Carlson would add a 29-yard field goal with 4:38 remaining to give Oakland a 24-9 advantage before the Broncos finally reached the end zone. Emmanuel Sanders caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to conclude an eight-play, 75-yard drive. The score trimmed the lead to 24-16 with 2:15 left to play.

Flacco completed 21 of 31 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times. Carr was not sacked once.

Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 120 yards with Sanders adding 86 yards on five catches for Denver.

However, the Broncos would keep deep to Oakland and never get the ball back after a wide receiver screen to Williams and a 13-yard carry from Jacobs picked up the first downs the Raiders needed to run out the clock.

Williams finished with 105 yards on six catches in his Raiders’ debut.