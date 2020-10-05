Derek Carr is 'sick of losing' after Raiders drop second straight game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is once again sick and tired of something. A few months ago he was tired of getting no respect. Now, he’s sick of losing.

After the Raiders lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, dropping their second straight game and going to 2-2, Carr unloaded all his frustrations about the Raiders’ current situation.

‘I mean, it sucks’

"I'm sick of losing," Carr said via ESPN. "I'm sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough. "The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it's us. That's the hard part to swallow."

The things hurting the Raiders late are on them. Carr himself fumbled in the fourth quarter for the third time this season. At that point, the Raiders were trailing the Bills by 14 points. They’d get within seven points with about 90 seconds left in the game, but by then it was too late.

To be fair to Carr, he’s been performing decently. On Sunday alone he was 32-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. But that doesn’t seem to be bringing him any comfort. The Raiders have lost two whole games in a row and Carr is not happy about it.

"Me being here, my seventh year, I've seen too much crap," Carr said. "I've seen a whole bunch of crap, if I'm just being honest with you. "Is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not. I'm going to be me, regardless. But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments."

Well, based on those comments alone it does seem to be taking his positivity and joy away. He should try looking on the bright side, because a 2-2 record after Week 4 is nothing to sneeze at. That’s a better record than every single team in the NFC East. That’s the same record as the San Francisco 49ers, last year’s Super Bowl runner up. 14 teams in the NFL haven’t won two games yet, and four haven’t won any.

Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be satisfied with mediocrity, and Carr definitely isn’t. But maybe he should ease up a little. It’s a long season, and with 12 more games to go he might want to save some of that “losing sucks” talk for when the Raiders really earn it.

