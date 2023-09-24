Derek Carr injured, Jameis Winston in for Saints

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured in the third quarter of today's game in Green Bay.

Packers defensive lineman Rashaan Gary took Carr down hard and threw him onto his right shoulder, and Carr stayed down in pain. Carr was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but he immediately went into the injury tent, and a few minutes later he walked to the locker room, where he is getting X-rays on his throwing shoulder. Carr has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr at quarterback for the Saints. It was the first game action for Winston this season. Last year he started three games for the Saints, and the Saints went 1-2 in those games, with Winston throwing four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Saints had jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Carr was hurt, and Winston's job will be to hold onto that lead as the Saints try to improve to 3-0 on the season.