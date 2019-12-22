Derek Carr hot in first half

A week ago, Derek Carr was being booed out of his old building, one last time.

This week, fans might not be happy with him either, but at least his teammates were.

The Raiders quarterback threw a touchdown and ran for one, giving the Raiders a 14-7 halftime lead over the Chargers.

Carr was 16-of-20 passing for 217 yards and the touchdown, giving him a 128.5 rating.

That’s a far cry from last week, when Oakland fans booed him off the field as he was trying to thank them after the Raiders final game at the Coliseum.