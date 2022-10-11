Derek Carr hits Davante Adams deep on fourth down for 200th career TD pass

The connection that was supposed to happen between Fresno State teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams took a while to hit. When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Adams away from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it was expected that their work together in college would pay immediate dividends.

Things started more slowly than anybody would have liked, but with 8:27 left in the first quarter of the Raiders’ Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr saw that the Chiefs had a Cover-0 blitz look on fourth-and-1 from the Las Vegas 42-yard line, and when there’s man coverage across the board with no safety help, that means it’s time to hit Adams for a deep touchdown on the deep over route.

Which is exactly what happened.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton had no shot trailing Adams, who’s probably the NFL’s best receiver. This is exactly what the Raiders had hoped would happen when they made Adams a key part of their offense, and the Carr-Adams reunion looked pretty solid on this play.

This was Carr’s 200th career touchdown pass. He already holds the Raiders franchise record, ahead of Ken Stabler’s 150, Daryle Lamonica’s 148, and Rich Gannon’s 114.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire