Derek Carr up to full practice, Demario Davis remains out

Saints quarterback Derek Carr took a step in the right direction at Tuesday's practice.

Carr was listed as a limited participant with right shoulder and chest injuries on Monday, but he was upgraded to full participation as the team continued getting ready for Thursday's game against the Jaguars. Carr has been dealing with the shoulder issue for a few weeks and the chest injury was added to it on Monday.

The rest of the Saints' injury report remained unchanged. That means linebacker Demario Davis (knee) was out of practice along with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), offensive lineman Landon Young (hip), offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), wide receiver Chris Olave (toe), guard Andrus Peat (groin), and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) remained in the limited category.