Derek Carr a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Derek Carr was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The final step in Carr being cleared from concussion protocol is having an independent neurologist clear him for Sunday's game.

He left the Week 9 game against the Vikings with a right shoulder injury and a concussion, playing 33 of 67 snaps. The Saints' off week came at the perfect time, giving Carr time to recover before the Week 11 game against the Falcons.

In 10 games this season, Carr has thrown for 2,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has not missed a game because of injury since 2017.

Despite their 5-5 record, the Saints are in first place in the division.