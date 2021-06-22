Derek Carr expresses support for Carl Nassib

Derek Carr reached out to Carl Nassib after the Raiders defensive end announced he is gay. The team’s star quarterback said he told Nassib he loves him.

Carr sent a text message to several reporters in response to questions about his reaction to Nassib’s revelation.

“I have often said I love my teammates,” Carr said. “I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis, coach Jon Gruden and team president Marc Badain all voiced their support for Nassib, and fans have made Nassib’s jersey the best-selling across the Fanatics network.

