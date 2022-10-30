The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine.

Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has to look at itself to figure out how to avoid these kinds of performances in the future.

“This is embarrassing. We can’t have that. That right there is embarrassing and that should never happen, especially with that group of guys in that locker room,” Carr said, via Logan Reever of KLAS.

Carr said the team needs more “urgency” if they’re going to move in the right direction. They could also use a better performance from their quarterback as Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception before getting pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham and they’ll hope to get one in Jacksonville next weekend.

Derek Carr: This is embarrassing, we can’t have that originally appeared on Pro Football Talk