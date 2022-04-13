Derek Carr: I don’t want to play anywhere else

Derek Carr‘s future seemed uncertain in Las Vegas with a new General Manager, a new head coach and with a contract expiring after the 2022 season. The quarterback, though, repeatedly received support from General Manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, and he now has a contract extension.

Carr, who was scheduled make $21 million in 2022, will get a raise to $24.9 million this season before the three-year extension kicks in next year. He gets $40.4 million guaranteed for injury early in the 2023 waiver period.

Carr said Wednesday that during the draft in 2014 he was hoping the Raiders would select him. Now, he hopes to finish his career with the team.

“I told my agent, ‘I’m either going to be a Raider, or I’m going to be playing golf. I don’t want to play anywhere else,'” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “That’s how much this place means to me.

“I hope people can hear my heart on that, that I was dead serious when I [said] that. I had one year left on my contract; if it was one year, it was going to be one year. Thankfully, it will be four more. Hopefully, we can build on that; I can finish and just do what I set out to do nine years ago, and that was to win a championship.”

Carr, 31, owns almost every passing record in franchise history. The Raiders, though, are only 57-70 in the regular season in games Carr has started and 0-1 in the postseason.

