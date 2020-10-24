Derek Carr dismisses Raiders-Tom Brady rumors before Buccaneers game

Carr not stressing old Raiders-Brady rumors before playing Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Derek Carr has told the story several times. The day he moved to Las Vegas he looked at the Review-Journal and saw a photo of Tom Brady along with speculation about whether the Raiders would pursue the legendary quarterback as Carr’s replacement.

His annoyed reaction is understandable. Carr was looking for a fresh start as he entered his seventh year at the helm of a franchise moving to a new city and beginning a new era. Yet instead of a welcome mat, he was greeted by speculation of whether he was the right man for the job.

The perceived snub may have bristled Carr, but it may also have lit a fire under him.

Carr is off to a tremendous start and will look to keep it going when Brady finally does play in Las Vegas on Sunday, though it will be as Carr’s opponent, not replacement.