Derek Carr discusses Raiders' 26-17 win over Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr discusses Raiders' 26-17 win over Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr discusses Raiders' 26-17 win over Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Rams receiver has developed chemistry with Matthew Stafford, who completed nine passes to Kupp, including two for touchdowns
After the game, safety Jamal Adams took issue with that flag, but admits that the Seahawks can't have so many penalties.
Though Vegas is the underdog coming into Heinz Field, JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't underestimating them and knows the Steelers must give their all.
The Cowboys avoided their first 0-2 start to a season since 2010 thanks to a last-minute drive and key field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
The Buccaneers put cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve this week due to the elbow injury that knocked him out of the opener and it remains unclear how long he will be out. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the team was still waiting to find out if Murphy-Bunting will be able [more]
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
Tom Brady is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Here are a few takeaways from today's crushing overtime loss.
Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is off to his best start ever at age 44.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.
Raiders winners and losers in 26-17 victory vs. Steelers
The 49ers top three available running backs all suffered some sort of injury Sunday in Philadelphia.
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions and was limited to 118 yards passing against Broncos in his first game in front of the Jacksonville crowd.
The Rams moved to 2-0 on Sunday, defeating the Colts 27-24. But worse than Indianapolis dropping each of its first two games is that quarterback Carson Wentz now has an injury concern. As the quarterback was making a third-down throw in the fourth quarter, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit and twisted Wentz. The quarterback [more]