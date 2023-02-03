Derek Carr delivers great throws, perfect one-liner at Precision Passing competition

Derek Carr didn’t get the chance to perform in the final games of the 2022 regular season — and what is almost certainly his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, Carr was at Allegiant Stadium for the Precision Passing competition as a Raider.

And he was on target with his arm and his comments.

31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! 📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qmokHzHTY6 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Carr was questioned about whether he had been that hot in Las Vegas.

He had the perfect response: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Derek Carr got jokes 🍿 😂 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/BqSFkyUha4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023

Touche.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire