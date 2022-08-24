Derek Carr on Davante Adams: Getting practice reps against the Patriots is crucial for us

If the reports on Twitter are to be believed, quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams had a banner day for their first of two joint practices with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Running back Brandon Bolden said in his press conference that it was par for the course for the duo since training camp had gotten started. But Carr somewhat downplayed any success he and Las Vegas’ offense had going against New England’s defense after the session.

“If I’m honest, we still have room to improve,” Carr said in his press conference. “I think that there are some things that we did really well today and there are some things that when we turn the film on, we’re going to be like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Stuff that doesn’t even catch your eye, stuff that you say, ‘We had a good play,’ so everyone’s excited. But you’re like, ‘Oh man, this is close to not being so good.’

“One thing I believe in that Josh [McDaniels] keeps talking about is just not getting caught up in where we’re at, just get caught up in where we’re going and always constantly just trying to be better.”

But being able to practice against a true opponent is something Carr sees as important for re-establishing his connection with Adams, since the two haven’t played a game together since 2013 at Fresno State.

“We were obviously looking forward to it,” Carr said. “As you can see how training camp has progressed and the preseason, this was an important week for us. So getting these reps is crucial for us. So to be able to connect on some things is good, but I think we missed one — the one that we missed on the left. We’re going to look at it and be hard on ourselves and be like, ‘How can we make that one?'”

Given the two joint practices, Carr and Adams may not see any playing time against New England in Friday’s preseason game. That means their on-field debut would come in the regular season against the division-rival Chargers in Week One.

