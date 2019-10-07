Derek Carr compares Trent Brown's production to Antonio Brown's absence

The Raiders acquired a pair of talented players this offseason who share a very common last name.

Antonio Brown was brought in via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, as the Raiders sent a third-round and fifth-round pick in exchange.

Trent Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with Oakland in free agency, a deal that made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. Brown had just come off protecting Tom Brady's blindside in New England as the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

After Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears in London, QB Derek Carr was quick to point out which signing he is happier about now that the Raiders are five weeks into the 2019 season.

Derek Carr: Trent Brown signing > Antonio Brown signing pic.twitter.com/ONYIrTkOih — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2019

"My favorite Brown was obviously Trent, for obvious reasons," Carr said. "It's my wife's favorite signing also, for me to go out there and play against this defense and only be touched one time, that doesn't happen."

The obvious reasons are simple, as Antonio Brown is no longer employed by any NFL team after a string of off-the-field allegations, and Trent Brown just kept Carr's jersey nearly spotless for an entire game against arguably the NFL's best defense.

While AB never made an appearance in the Silver and Black, the latter-mentioned Brown has been a critical part of Oakland's 3-2 start to the season.

