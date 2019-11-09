Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made the wrong kind of history Friday night, but Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was there for him with an intriguing proposition.

Lillard, an Oakland native and a massive Raiders fan, wasn't happy Portland lost in his 60-point effort. When Carr gave the point guard props for his performance on Twitter, Lillard quickly shifted the conversation to the surprising Silver and Black.

And a L smh.... let's make this playoff run tho bra! #RaiderNation !!! https://t.co/k8F9SSTe4U — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 9, 2019

The Raiders are 5-4, thanks to Thursday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the rivals' final meeting at the Coliseum. Oakland could end Week 10 in possession of the AFC's final wild-card spot, assuming the lowly Miami Dolphins can spring an upset over the Indianapolis Colts and backup QB Brian Hoyer.

Carr has never played in the NFL playoffs, as he was injured in the penultimate regular-season game of the 2016 season when the Raiders last qualified for the postseason. That marked Oakland's first playoff appearance since losing to current Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. If the pair return to the postseason this winter, they might want to take a page out of Lillard's book.

Lillard famously dropped a 37-foot buzzer-beater on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs this spring, waving good-bye to the Thunder after sealing the sweep. Though Lillard has not made it past the Western Conference finals, the 29-year-old averages more points per game (24.8) in the playoffs than he does in the regular season.

The Raiders have to get there first, though, and Lillard will be watching every step of the way.

Derek Carr comforts Damian Lillard with promise of Raiders playoff run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area