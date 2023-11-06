Derek Carr on Chris Olave: 'The city of New Orleans should be very happy to have Chris'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on wide receiver Chris Olave, "The city of New Orleans should be very happy to have Chris."
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on wide receiver Chris Olave, "The city of New Orleans should be very happy to have Chris."
Olave was going 35 mph over the posted speed limit, according to reports.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
It's a tough bye week with some of the NFL's best teams on break. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill holes on your roster.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
C.J. McCollum's right lung collapsed in 2021, too, after a rib injury when he was with the Trail Blazers.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Sunday was a flag-planting moment on national television, not to mention an international stage. Kansas City shut down the Dolphins' high-powered offense and their former wide receiver-turned-MVP candidate Tyreek Hill.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Stafford banged his thumb against a defender's helmet last week.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
What appeared to be a routine strip sack was ultimately flagged for a 15-yard penalty.