How Derek Carr carved up Chiefs' defense in Raiders' huge upset win

How Carr diced up Chiefs' D in huge Raiders upset win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Few saw it coming. I certainly did it.

Derek Carr had never beaten the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders hadn't won there since 2012. Their defense had been getting torched left and right and their season appeared to be circling the drain. A loss appeared imminent, especially after the Silver and Black went down 14-3.

But Jon Gruden stopped being conservative and dialed up the deep ball to attack the Chiefs' secondary. Carr, long mocked as a "check down Charlie," threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor and then hit Henry Ruggs for a 72-yard score to give the Raiders the lead.

DC goes deeeeeeeep to Agholor 🙌pic.twitter.com/yaX75IN82M — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) October 11, 2020

Ruggs can’t be caught 🏃 pic.twitter.com/Rif9ehrZI4 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) October 11, 2020

Carr finished the day with 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 40-32 win. Carr and Gruden clearly identified a weak point in the Chiefs' defense, and the veteran signal-caller was able to tear them apart deep down the middle of the field to get a huge monkey off his back.

Derek Carr attacked the middle of the Chiefs defense today, completing 12 of his 14 attempts for 234 yards and 3 TD on passes to the middle third of the field (most yards/TD passes on such passes of any QB in a game this season).#LVvsKC | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/H7ubbu7XFg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 11, 2020

Derek Carr has completed 3 of 4 deep passes for 177 yards with 2 TD in the first half, including this 72-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs.



Carr has more deep passing yards in the first half today than he has had in a game over the last five seasons.#LVvsKC | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/iuT8t2gKBC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 11, 2020

Carr said he was "tired of losing" following the Raiders' Week 4 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The NFL is a show me don't tell me league, and No. 4 was able to silence many of his critics with his showing Sunday.

Now the 3-2 Raiders head into the bye week with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waiting for them in Week 7. Another sterling performance from Carr will make people recognize the Silver and Black as legitimate playoff contenders.