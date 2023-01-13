Derek Carr buys teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby diamond pendants amid departure from Raiders

They didn't win a Super Bowl ring together, but now they have another piece of jewelry to commemorate their friendship.

Derek Carr bought his Las Vegas Raiders teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby diamond pendants as he prepares to bid adieu the team. The quarterback commissioned jeweler Al Bekdas, also known as Al the Jeweler, to make pendants of each of the players' numbers — No. 17 and No. 98 — in black and white diamonds.

Bekdas has worked with Carr and his teammates previously as well as Stefon Diggs, Melvin Ingram and Breece Hall, just to name a few. For the New Jersey-based designer, jewelry is more than just a business and he was happy to deliver another meaningful piece.

"It's my passion being able to create whatever they envision," he told USA TODAY Sports.

Head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr ahead of Week 17 to give Jarrett Stidham a chance under center. The former New England Patriots quarterback brought the Raiders into overtime with three touchdowns against the red hot San Francisco 49ers and basically sealed Carr's fate.

Carr posted a note on Thursday bidding his farewell to the team that drafted him in 2014 out of Fresno State, where he played with Adams.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together," Carr said in the post. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave my family and me."

Wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr have connected for five touchdowns this season, but the Rainders' passing offense has been much less effective than it was a year ago.

In an Instagram post from December, Adams said that his former college teammate is "the reason I’m a Raider." The wide receiver broke several records at Fresno State with Carr throwing to him and said he was hopeful to make even more history as a duo.

"I ain't come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek and all of that," Adams said prior to the kickoff of the 2022 season. "I want to get that trophy at the end of the year."

Carr and Crosby have been teammates for four years and after the season, the Pro Bowl defensive end shared his thoughts on the impact his quarterback made.

"He's done a lot of great things for this organization," Crosby told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the season. "He's always worked hard. He's always been a guy that has been positive and brought great juice to the locker room."

Carr finishes his career with the Raiders with 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns, 99 interceptions and a 63-79 record. He took them to the playoffs twice, in 2016 and 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders' Derek Carr gifts Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby diamond pendants