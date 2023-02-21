Derek Carr’s brother David says free agency will be ‘a long process’

Don’t expect the Derek Carr sweepstakes to wrap up any time soon. Carr’s older brother and former pro quarterback David Carr shared some insight on the ex-Las Vegas Raiders starter’s plans during an appearance on NFL Total Access, via NFL.com, saying that the ongoing free agency tour will be “a long process.”

“He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be,” David Carr relayed, after his younger brother made free agent visits with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Both meetings lasted several days in each team’s home city, and they each figure to be in contention once it’s time to make a decision.

That’s frustrating for Saints fans who wanted to see this experience come to a quick close, but that’s not how Carr is choosing to play it. This is his first run at free agency and he owes it to himself to accept the best offer, not the first (or even second) proposal. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams around the league who could be looking to team up with him (we surveyed the landscape of potential suitors here). New Orleans has a lot to offer, but so do other teams. Stay tuned.

