Derek Carr brags about dunking skills after leap during Raiders' win

Carr brags about dunking skills after leap during Raiders' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Derek Carr was only somewhat joking when he expressed offense at the question.

“Can I dunk?” the Raiders quarterback repeated in disbelief. “The fact that’s a question is kind of offensive to me. Ask Khalil Mack. I can do it straight off the ground, no running start, I can go up there and dunk the ball. You give me a running start, I tell my guys every time we play basketball, just throw it up by the rim. I’ll find it.”

The discussion was triggered by Carr’s leap over a defender for a first down during Sunday’s 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.