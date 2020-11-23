Derek Carr 'almost flawless' in Raiders' tough home loss to Chiefs

Carr 'almost flawless' in Raiders' tough loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Derek Carr’s desperate heave downfield in the closing seconds of Sunday night’s game fell into the arms of Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen and took away any hope of pulling out a miraculous victory.

It was about the only blemish for the Raiders quarterback in the team’s attempt to complete a season sweep of the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Carr completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, including a dramatic 1-yard strike to Jason Witten to put the Raiders ahead late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

“That’s as good as you can play,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “Plus, had four or five balls that were magnificent throws that we could have caught but didn’t make the play on. He played tremendous. He was almost flawless.”