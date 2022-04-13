The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr found their sweet spot.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said last month that he hoped the two sides would find that “sweet spot” in negotiations for a contract extension this offseason. On Wednesday, they reached it and Carr has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the new pact is worth $121.5 million. Carr is in the final year of his current deal, so he’s now under contract in Las Vegas through the 2025 season.

The deal wide receiver Davante Adams signed after coming to the Raiders in a trade runs through 2026, so the Raiders now have two offensive linchpins locked up for years to come thanks to the work done by McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler since they joined the organization earlier this year.

Derek Carr agrees to three-year extension with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk