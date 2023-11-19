Advertisement

Derek Barnett ruled out of Eagles MNF matchup vs. Chiefs for personal reasons

Glenn Erby

A frustrating season for Derek Barnett is taking another negative turn when the pass rusher was ruled out on Sunday for Monday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barnett was a healthy scratch ahead of the win over Dallas, as Philadelphia has looked to provide rookie Nolan Smith with more playing time going forward.

