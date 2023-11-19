Derek Barnett ruled out of Eagles MNF matchup vs. Chiefs for personal reasons

A frustrating season for Derek Barnett is taking another negative turn when the pass rusher was ruled out on Sunday for Monday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barnett was a healthy scratch ahead of the win over Dallas, as Philadelphia has looked to provide rookie Nolan Smith with more playing time going forward.

DE Derek Barnett has been downgraded to out for personal reasons. https://t.co/U68GApbmtv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2023

