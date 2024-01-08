Derek Barnett by the numbers against Indianapolis

Houston (10-7) defeated Indianapolis (9-8), 23-19, Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana during Week 18.

Former Vol Derek Barnett totaled four tackles and tackle for a loss against the Colts.

Sunday’s contest was Barnett’s sixth with Houston after the Texans claimed him off waivers from Philadelphia.

The former Vol appeared in 72 games for the Eagles from 2017-23. He totaled 150 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2017.

Barnett appeared in 39 games at Tennessee from 2014-16, recording 197 tackles, 52 tackles for a loss, 33 sacks, one interception, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He set Tennessee’s career sacks record (33), breaking a mark of 32.0 held by Reggie White.

Barnett was selected in the first-round (No. 14 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles.

Houston will next play Saturday against Cleveland in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire