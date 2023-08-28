Derek Barnett seeking a trade with season opener approaching

After restructuring his contract to get more guaranteed money, Derek Barnett wants out and is looking for a situation where he can start or see an increase in playing time.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the veteran defensive end has been granted permission to seek a trade via his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

#Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources. Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value. pic.twitter.com/lq4KrNNFsC — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2023

Per the report, Philadelphia “plans to keep Barnett” with the understanding that a loaded roster will limit his playing time.

During the preseason and training camp, Brandon Graham and rookie Nolan Smith played the left side with Haason Reddick out with an injury.

Josh Sweat is the starter on the right side, and it appears that Barnett would have lost snaps to Jalen Carter and others.

Barnett is a solid edge rusher who can pressure the quarterback, while also playing stout against the run.

Even with the added money in guarantees, it could make the veteran a more intriguing trade candidate for teams who don’t have Philadelphia’s depth at the position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire