Derek Barnett, Dallas Goedert wouldn’t have practiced Monday

The Eagles have a quick turnaround to Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers and they provided their first injury report of the week on Monday.

A walkthrough is the extent of the Eagles’ on-field work on Monday, so they provided estimations of practice activity. Those estimations included saying that defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and tight end Dallas Goedert (illness) would not have practiced.

Barnett had three tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 50 snaps on Sunday. Goedert had two catches for 28 yards in 45 offensive snaps.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (personal) remains out. Jordan Mailata (knee) started in place of him on Sunday and would have been limited in a Monday practice.

Center Jason Kelce (foot, rest) also wouldn’t have practiced while left guard Landon Dickerson would have been a full participant.

