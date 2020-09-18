The Eagles are set to get a few players back from injuries against the Rams on Sunday, but it’s unclear if a pair of defensive ends will be among them.

Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham are both listed as questionable. Barnett missed Week One with a calf injury while Graham suffered a concussion in the loss to Washington.

Both players were full participants in practice on Friday, which would seem to bode well for their chances of getting on the field in Week Two.

Running back Miles Sanders, right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave do not have injury designations, which puts them on track to play for the first time this season. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out again.

Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham questionable for Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk