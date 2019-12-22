Derek Barnett, Avonte Maddox will play, but Nelson Agholor is out

The Eagles will have defensive end Derek Barnett and cornerback Avonte Maddox today against the Cowboys. Both were listed as questionable Friday.

Barnett is returning after a two-game absence while rehabbing an ankle injury.

The Eagles added Maddox to their injury report Friday with a knee injury.

The Eagles will not have running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

Their other inactives are defensive end Shareef Miller, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, center Nate Herbig, and offensive guard Sua Opeta.

Veteran Halapoulivaati Vaitai will replace Johnson in the starting lineup for the second consecutive week.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) , defensive tackle Trysten Hill, receiver Devin Smith (knee), safety Donovan Wilson, defensive end Joe Jackson, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and offensive lineman Brandon Knight.

Linebacker Joe Thomas (knee) and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb) are active despite having questionable designations.