Derbyshire start well on rain-hit day against Sussex

Vitality County Championship, Division Two, County Ground, Derby (day one)

Derbyshire 189-8: Reece 50, Donald 44; Robinson 2-48, Hudson-Prentice 2-52

Sussex: Yet to bat

Derbyshire 0 pts, Sussex 2 pts

Match scorecard

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson took two wickets as Sussex had the better of a gloomy first day in Derbyshire in their County Championship Division Two match.

Robinson bowled five consecutive maidens either side of lunch and claimed 2-48 after the visitors won the toss and put Derbyshire in.

Former Derbyshire all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice took 2-52, including the wicket of Luis Reece who top scored with 50 from 78 balls.

Aneurin Donald hit nine fours in his 44 but rain prevented any further play shortly after 15:00 BST, with Derbyshire 189-8.

Robinson was cut for four by David Lloyd and bowled a no ball in his opening over but he trapped the Derbyshire skipper lbw in his next.

Reece and Brooke Guest took the score to 50 before Hudson-Prentice got one to straighten and take out Guest's off stump.

Wayne Madsen, in his 600th innings in all formats for Derbyshire, was brilliantly caught behind by John Simpson leg glancing Tom Clark.

Simpson then dropped Matthew Lamb second ball but two deliveries later he was lbw to Danny Lamb.

Robinson's run of maidens was eventually broken in spectacular fashion as Donald hit three fours in an over which included a no ball and cost 17.

The flow of runs continued with Reece dispatching Hudson-Prentice to the ropes to reach 50.

But Hudson-Prentice responded with another excellent delivery that straightened enough to hit Reece's off stump.

Robinson claimed his second wicket when Anuj Dal played across one before Donald's counter-attacking innings ended when he slapped a short and wide loosener from Jayden Seales into the hands of substitute fielder Oli Carter at cover.

Zak Chappell was run out in the next over taking on the arm of Tom Haines atmid on before Blair Tickner (22 not out) frustrated Sussex before the rain arrived.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.