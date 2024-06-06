Derbyshire sign New Zealand batter Fletcher

Cam Fletcher was part of the Auckland Aces side which won the 2023-24 Super Smash competition in New Zealand [Getty Images]

Derbyshire have signed New Zealand batter Cam Fletcher for the remainder of the T20 Blast group stage.

The 31-year-old, who plays domestic first-class cricket for Auckland in his homeland, featured for Glamorgan in the competition last season.

He has been recruited as a replacement for fast bowler and New Zealand compatriot Blair Tickner, who is returning home for family reasons.

Fletcher has scored 1,958 career T20 runs at a strike rate of over 131 across 104 games.

"We’ve moved quickly to secure a powerful batter in Cam Fletcher," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"He’s a very exciting player who will add even more firepower to our batting line-up.

Fletcher is contracted for 11 T20 Blast games and is available to make his Derbyshire debut at home on Friday against East Midlands rivals Notts Outlaws.

Derbyshire have won one and lost two of their three games in the Blast so far.