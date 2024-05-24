Derbyshire boss keen to host Women's T20 World Cup games

Ryan Duckett has been Derbyshire chief executive since December 2018 [Derbyshire CCC]

Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett is hoping to keep attracting international cricket to Derby.

England's 37-run over Pakistan on Thursday night was the 18th women's one-day international that Derbyshire's County Ground has staged since the first in 1998.

Of those, 13 have involved England, as well as a memorable World Cup semi-final between Australia and victorious Harmanpreet Kaur-inspired India in 2017.

The ground also hosted a group game in each of the men's World Cups of 1983 and 1999 and has also staged 11 women's T20 internationals.

Duckett told BBC Radio Derby that they would love to be part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) plans for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.

"We'd be delighted to host any matches," said Duckett.

"I'm sure we can put a good competitive bid together. We've built a good reputation for hosting things."

"In 2022 we won the 'best consumer experience' award and our average score went up last year when we were again in the top two or three across the country.

"We're very proud of that for a club with our limited resources. It will all go into the mix with our application."

With a large local Asian community - and Pakistan and India shirts much in evidence at the ground on Thursday evening alongside Derbyshire merchandise - that is also a marketing area the club are keen to tap into, once the ECB have agreed on a format for 2026 with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The ECB are working closely with the ICC," said Duckett. "And that will all be taken into account.

"A lot will depend on what support we can get from the city council. With our last bid, that went a long way."