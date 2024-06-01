Derbyshire beat Foxes in T20 Blast at Edgbaston

Derbyshire Falcons needed the help of two of the game's oldest heads as they beat Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Blast at Edgbaston.

In the first game of a Blast-off double bill in Birmingham, a century stand between 40-year-old Wayne Madsen and 39-year-old Samit Patel helped the Falcons win by four wickets with five balls to spare.

After Leicestershire skipper Peter Handscomb had hit an unbeaten 75, the Foxes rallied from 97-6 to post a competitive 176-6.

But, although Derbyshire stumbled to 31-3, Patel (64) and Madsen shared a 102-run fourth-wicket stand to help their side to 178-6 and secure a first win at the second attempt in this year's competition as joint-record three-times T20 winners Leicestershire suffered a first defeat.

The Foxes got off to a dodgy start when Zak Chappell removed Sol Budinger for a golden duck to the third ball of the match, quickly followed by Pat Brown's dismissal of Rishi Patel in the third over.

It was the cue for a nice touch from paceman Brown on the ground where he won the T20 with Worcestershire six years ago - as he lifted his shirt to reveal a T-shirt with a number 33 on it, as a tribute to his late former team-mate Josh Baker.

Brown added a second wicket, as did Chappell, while Patel's agelessly fiendish spin also brought him two to leave the Foxes in trouble midway through the 13th over.

But Derbyshire did not manage another breakthrough as Australia Test player Handscomb and England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed turned things with a stand of 79 in 45 balls.

In reply, it was a similar story as the Falcons initially faltered, Luis Reece, David Lloyd and Harry Came all departing cheaply.

But Patel in particular exploited the short boundary with a series of legside sixes. And, although he and Madsen both departed with victory in sight, Brooke Guest's quick 20 got the job done at the end.

The second game of the day's Blast-off double bill is between the hosts, the Birmingham Bears, T20 winners for the only time here in 2014, and Notts Outlaws, Edgbaston winners in both 2017 and 2020.

Sunday fixtures

Old Trafford: Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons (12:00)

Southampton: Hampshire Hawks v Kent Spitfires (13:00)

Cardiff: Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (14:30)

Northampton: Northants Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings (15:30)

Chelmsford: Essex v Middlesex (16:00)

The Oval: Surrey v Somerset (18:00)

(Start times BST)