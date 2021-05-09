Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for regulated drug, trainer Bob Baffert says he'll fight it

undefinedundefined

Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, has tested positive for a regulated drug, betamethasone, and his Derby win could be in jeopardy.

Baffert revealed the positive test at an impromptu news conference at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning, calling it "the biggest gut punch in racing."

Bob Baffert said he has been given "the biggest gut punch in racing" for "something he didn't do." He said it's disturbing and a gut punch. "I don't know what's going on in racing right now, but there's something right now." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) May 9, 2021

Betamethasone is a Class C anti-inflammatory, and while it's not banned, it's regulated: a horse must be off the drug within 14 days of racing. Medina Spirit tested for more than twice the allowed amount.

Baffert claims innocence, vows to fight

Baffert continually claimed during the news conference that no one on his team gave Medina Spirit the drug. He said that he'll be fighting the test and will be sending Medina Spirit to the Preakness, which is being run in less than a week.

However, Baffert heavily implied that he believes he's being set up or targeted — by who or what he wouldn't say. Medina Spirit is the only horse that ran the Derby to test positive, which he implied was suspicious. Baffert also said that he "doesn't feel safe to train" knowing something like this could happen.

Baffert said "he does not feel safe to train," and doesn't know how to move forward knowing something like this can happen (said he's never given Medina Spirit this drug). Said it's a complete injustice and he will fight it tooth and nail. Sending Medina Spirit to Preakness. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) May 9, 2021

In a statement, Churchill Downs acknowledged the positive test and confirmed that Baffert intends to request a test of a split sample, which is when the horse's blood sample is sent to an independent lab and tested more extensively. The statement also laid out the consequences should Medina Spirit's test results be confirmed: the win will be invalidated and second place finisher Mandaloun will be declared the winner.

Story continues

Churchill Downs is immediately suspending Bob Baffert from entering any horses at the track following the positive post-race test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit: pic.twitter.com/DqWYddvh35 — Darcy Costello (@dctello) May 9, 2021

Additionally, Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert from entering any horses at the track. If the split sample results come back positive, Churchill Downs will be "taking further steps."

Not the first positive betamethasone test for Baffert

This is the second time in seven months that a Baffert horse has tested positive for betamethasone. Gamine tested positive for the same substance in Oct. 2020. Baffert offered an explanation for that and didn't deny that Gamine had been administered the drug.

Baffert said they have always been upfront and transparent. He said he could not have prevented Justify because he ate bad hay, said the lidocaine positives were from his trainers' back patch, etc. ... "It just seems odd, why am I the only trainer with these positives?" — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) May 9, 2021

Baffert also mentioned Justify, the horse he trained that won the Triple Crown in 2018. Justify tested positive for a regulated substance before he ran the Kentucky Derby, though it wasn't announced until later. The positive test was blamed on contaminated feed and dismissed, and it didn't affect Justify's eligibility.

Baffert used that positive test to again cast himself as the victim of some larger conspiracy, saying "It just seems odd, why am I the only trainer with these positives?"

The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit tested positive for a regulated substance, and his Derby win could be in jeopardy. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: