Derby winner Mage could be a symbol of Latino success in horse racing at Preakness

Jockey Javier Castellano hoists the Kentucky Derby trophy in one hand and the flag of Venezuela in the other after riding Mage to victory May 6 at Churchill Downs. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

It’s a scene that plays out with equal enthusiasm every year. The owner, trainer and jockey of the Kentucky Derby winner are greeted by the governor, hold a trophy aloft, thank a lot people that made it possible and then thank one another, yet again.

But sometimes the sameness of the moment gets interrupted by a small gesture, one that might even border on cliché. After Mage won this year’s Kentucky Derby, jockey Javier Castellano pulled out a yellow, blue and red flag with eight white stars in a semicircle. It was the flag of Venezuela.

This moment, lost on many, might turn out to be a watershed moment for the Latino community. It was the first time in more than 50 years that the Kentucky Derby winning jockey, trainer and owner were all Latino. In 1971, Cañonero II won the Derby and Preakness Stakes for owner Pedro Batista, trainer Juan Arias and jockey Gustavo Avila.

Jockey Gustavo Avilla rides Cañonero II, front left, to victory at the 1971 Kentucky Derby.

Mage is hoping to duplicate that feat Saturday when he runs in the 148th Preakness Stakes.

It is not unusual to see a Latino jockey celebrating a victory. Terry Meyocks, president and chief executive of the jockeys' guild and Castellano’s father-in-law, said there are no available statistics but guessed “over 80%” of his members are Latino.

The Venezuelan flag also was waving for trainer Gustavo Delgado and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. Latino trainers have found some success in the United States, the most famous being Laz Barrera, who won the Triple Crown with Affirmed in 1978. At the just completed Gulfstream Park meeting, the majority of trainers were Latino. In California, about 31% are Latino.

There are no statistics as to the number of Latino owners in racing but Ramiro Restrepo, a fifth-generation horseman whose family comes from Colombia, has a sense.

“If you compare those traditional racehorse owners to those of an ethnic background, you’re definitely outnumbered,” Restrepo said. “And the hardest thing is trying to attract new clientele. Maybe it’s because of a language barrier or a comfortability of cultures. Trying to get to know someone and go beyond that.

“It might be a little challenging and that creates some barriers of intimidation for new owners or established owners to welcome trainers of a different ethnicity.”

It’s very common to hear some dialect of Spanish being spoken on the backside of a racetrack. Most Anglo trainers speak at least a rudimentary form of Spanish so they can communicate with their grooms, hotwalkers and exercise riders, all overwhelmingly Latino.

“I believe [this moment with Mage] is absolute validation about what I think a lot of people have known that Latinos — like a lot of other cultures — are natural horsemen,” said Oscar Gonzales, vice chairman of the California Horse Racing Board.

Gonzales, born into a family of horsemen, spent time as a groom and hotwalker before venturing into business where he rose to U.S. Assistant Secretary of Agriculture.

Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to victory in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

“The connections deserve a lot of credit,” Gonzales said. “I don’t even think they are quite aware of the ground they are breaking for future generations. Other than there being a Venezuelan flag that they are waving proudly, I don’t think they understand the kind of impact they are having on the sport of kings.

“The motivation they are going to provide for other small and medium-sized connections and what they are doing to leave an imprint to prove their ability and prove themselves in the auction house, I think it’s significant.”

Restrepo, when told Gonzales’ thoughts, called it “awesome” but then tried to explain the opportunity always has existed.

“There is sense of pride 100% and we’re definitely well aware from a culture perspective,” Restrepo said. “But I don’t always want to make it about culture because in the end it’s a playing field where everybody has the opportunity to buy a horse, the opportunity to train a horse and try to make it happen.”

Delgado, 66, has spent a lifetime in racing but mostly in Venezuela, where he won their version of the Triple Crown two times. In 2014, he came to the United States to try to win one of the classic races. This was his third attempt in the Kentucky Derby, having finished 18th with Majesto in 2016 and 13th with Bodexpress in 2019.

Delgado laterals most interviews to his son and assistant, Gustavo Delgado Jr., and Restrepo, because he is uncomfortable speaking in English.

“I remember when I was a kid, because when he was successful down in Venezuela,” Delgado Jr. said after the Derby, “he would always tell me, ‘One day, we should go to the States and win one of those races.’ ”

Assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. walks Kentucky Derby winner Mage after a workout ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Wednesday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

That day was May 6, 2023.

Delgado Jr. also acknowledges that Kentucky Derby win extends beyond the racetrack.

“It means a lot especially because it sends a good message for our community that anyone can do it if they have the will to pursue whatever they want to accomplish,” he said Wednesday morning outside the stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course. “It’s not about where you come from but just wanting to do it.”

He also hopes it rouses new owners, even if they aren’t Latino.

“It should, of course,” Delgado Jr. said. “Latinos, Asians, Arabs, wherever they come from they are always wanted because that’s what we need.”

Gonzales knows what else is needed.

“I believe that we’ve always had grooms, we’ve always had lots of jockeys, we’ve also had trainers, but what we haven’t had is people who could put the deal together,” Gonzales said. “I believe like in any other industry you have to have somebody who is everything you look for in a dealmaker and that’s what we saw in Ramiro Restrepo.”

The deal Restrepo put together for the $290,000 horse also includes OGMA Investments, which is run by Delgado, and Sterling Racing, owned by Sam Herzberg, who is in Miami real estate, and Commonwealth Thoroughbreds (CMNWLTH). That is run by Brian Doxtator and Chase Chamberlain, who syndicated their portion by selling microshares in the horse for as low as $50. The colt has around 400 owners if you include small shares.

In the end, it comes back to the bloodstock agent, Restrepo, who called upon his family and racing heritage to make this happen.

“My grandfather, my uncles, this was their dream, to have a horse in the Derby,” Restrepo said. “Being able to fulfill that for them is the win. I had my two uncles with me to do the walk [from the barns] at the Derby — they’re in their late 70s and early 80s — that’s what made me so happy the whole week.

“Out of 120,000 horses, 20 make it. We made it. Not to get evangelical but my grandfather is watching. He’s saying ‘The boy did it.’ ”

Saturday we’ll find out whether the horse can do it again, and the community that is uplifted by his success.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.