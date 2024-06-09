Derby winner City Of Troy given Sandown mission

City Of Troy will drop down in trip for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown after his impressive victory in the Derby at Epsom.

Owners Coolmore have decided against keeping the son of Justify at a mile and a half for the Irish Derby on 30 June.

Los Angeles, third in the Derby, will head for the Curragh instead for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

City Of Troy will race over a quarter of a mile less in the Eclipse a week later.

He was the champion juvenile last season before a shock flop in the 2,000 Guineas, followed by a return to form in the Derby on 1 June.

City of Troy will bid to become the first Derby winner to follow up with victory in the Eclipse - where the three-year-old Classic generation take on their elders - since the brilliant Sea The Stars 15 years ago.

Coolmore also said 2023 Derby winner Auguste Rodin will run in the Group One Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on 19 June.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, who came third in the Belmont Stakes, will head to Saratoga's Travers Stakes in August, a race that had been mooted as a potential target for City Of Troy.